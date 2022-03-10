Falls Church Calendar: March 10 — 16, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, March 10 –

“Near and Far” Photography Exhibit (Running Through Mar. 20). Thirty-six photographers will be featured in “Near and Far,” a photography show at the Falls Church Arts gallery from Feb. 5 to Mar. 20. The show celebrates 61 images from photographers who have interpreted the world around them by capturing minute details of macro photography and scenic vistas around the globe and beyond our solar system. All artwork is for sale to the public. Admission is free and the gallery is open Wednesdays – Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. (700 B. W. Broad St., Falls Church). 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Picasso: Painting the Blue Period (Running Through Apr. 12). The Phillips Collection’s groundbreaking exhibition of Picasso’s monumental “blue period” will provide new insight into the creative process of Pablo Picasso (1881 – 1973) at the outset of his artistic career. It is the first exhibition in Washington, D.C. in 25 years to focus on the early works of this 20th century icon. “The blue period” defines the time in Picasso’s life when he was just beginning to define himself on the international stage. (1600 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20009.) Visit phillipscollection.org for more information.

Pastel & Gouache — Mixed Media Painting. Join instructor Richard Levine in learning to use two beautifully compatible art mediums — pastel and gouache — together. Each complements and enhances the other while adding richness, texture, and depth to a piece. Students will work from reference photos and still life, learning to use a variety of basic techniques for the successful integration of the two mediums. Final finishing and framing will also be explored. 1 — 3 p.m. Registration fee is $180; visit fallschurcharts.org for more information (700 W. Broad St, Falls Church).

In-person English Practice. Interested participants are invited to join the Thomas Jefferson Library for a small conversation group geared for people learning English and looking to practice their speaking skills. For adults. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

District Trivia. Trivia is back at Clare & Don’s every Thursday night. Bring your friends and show off your trivia chops. (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 7 p.m.

Solace Outpost Trivia Night. Join Solace Outpost for live trivia every Tuesday and Thursday presented by Pour House Trivia. Come drink, eat and win. First place teams win a $30 gift card. Second place teams win a $20 gift card. (444 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Walk-in Tech Clinic. A tech tutor will be available every Thursday morning at the Thomas Jefferson Library Study Room to help visitors out with their tech issues. Geared towards adults. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10 — 11 a.m.



The D.C. Center’s Fresh Produce Program (All Day). To fulfill one of their mission targets of empowering their community, the D.C. Center for the LGBT Community has partnered with Hungry Harvest to provide those in need with fresh farm produce. Registration for a weekly spot is required as produce is limited. Registration opens every Monday at 12 p.m. To maintain fairness with who receives boxes, the Center is using a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are eligible to receive a produce box that week. No proof of residency or income is needed. Face masks are required to enter the building; a mask will be provided for those without one. Register at thedccenter.org/. For questions, email: [email protected] or call 202-682-2245. (2000 14th St NW #105, Washington, DC 20009.)

Friday, March 11 –

Fish Fry Fridays at Dogfish Head Alehouse. All are invited to try out a rotating selection of fried fish dishes during the month of March at Dogfish Head Alehouse, featuring the return of an old favorite: the fried grouper sandwich with beach fries. Email [email protected] or call 703-534-3342 for more information. (6220 Leesburg Pike.) 11 a.m.

Saturday, March 12 –

Wine Tasting Saturdays at Dominion Wine & Beer. Join Dominion Wine & Beer every Saturday for wine tastings featuring different wines each week. An industry professional will be present to conduct the tasting. Call (703) 533-3030 for more information. Located in the back parking lot; no reservations required. (107 Rowell Ct.) 1 p.m. — 4 p.m.

Falls Church Farmers Market. Every Saturday, visitors can find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, and so much more. Please review and abide by the Covid-19 health guidelines. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.



Paws to Read With Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog, at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6 — 12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 13 –

NOVA Central Farm Markets. This year-round market, located on Beulah Road at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in Vienna, features fresh local pork, chicken, fish, cheeses, produce, dairy, baked goods, prepared foods to go, eggs, flowers, and ice cream. There will be table seating available, as well as live music, kids’ activities, chef demos, and many other activities. For more information, visit nova.centralfarmmarkets.com. (543 Beulah Road, Vienna, VA 22180.) 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Monday, March 14 –

City Council Meeting. The City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of Aug. and Dec. when only one meeting is held. The public is welcome to address the City Council on any topic during the public comment period. Sign up to speak at fallschurchva.gov/publiccomment. Watch the meeting at fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings and FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 p.m.

Center Aging Coffee Drop-In. The D.C. Center for the LGBT Community is hosting an online conversation group for older LGBT adults and friends to discuss current issues and concerns. For more information, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/centeraging. Community members looking to participate need to email [email protected] to receive a Zoom invitation. 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Encore Learning Presentation on Political Trust. This Encore Learning discussion will focus on how political trust can be recovered in the modern age, underscoring the fact that there is no simple answer or path. Utilizing social science research, this Encore Learning presentation will explain how a variety of strategies can be used to boost political trust. Conducted by Amy Fried, the John M. Nickerson Professor of Political Science at the University of Maine, highlights research that primarily concerns the history and political uses of public opinion in the U.S. Her most recent book, co-authored with Douglas B. Harris of Loyola University in Maryland, is available at the Arlington Public Library. A question and answer session will follow Professor Fried’s talk. Advance registration is not required; this event is free and open to all. You may be prompted to enter your name and email address before being admitted to the webinar. Online only over Zoom; email [email protected] for information. 3 — 4:30 p.m.



ESOL Conversation Group (Recurring). Adult participants ages 18 and up are invited to practice their English with the weekly ESOL conversation group. The group meets every Monday evening online through Zoom. Those interested should email Marshall Webster at [email protected] for their Zoom invite. Presented by Mary Riley Styles Public Library volunteers. 7 — 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15 –

Trivia Tuesday at Audacious Aleworks. Join Audacious Aleworks every Tuesday for trivia at 7 p.m. The winning team of 1 to 6 receives a $25 gift card to the brewery as well as entry into online quarterly championships for $2500. (110 E Fairfax St., Falls Church). 7 — 9 p.m.

Spanish Conversation Group. Geared towards intermediate-to-advanced level students who are looking for an opportunity to practice their Spanish with a native speaker in an informal setting. This conversation group meets Tuesday mornings in the Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library conference room. Registration required; currently 3 seats available. Register online at librarycalendar.fairfaxcounty.gov. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Trivia Night at the Casual Pint. Do you know that the capital of Virginia is Falls Church? Do you know that Elvis was a member of the Beatles? If you know these things you should come to trivia Tuesday at 7:00 pm at the Casual Pint. As always trivia is outside in a covered breezeway and is contact free. Just download TrivNow on your phone and play along. (6410 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

F.C. Chamber of Commerce Networking Luncheon. The Chamber returns to the Italian Cafe for the first time in months; join Mayor David Tarter as he gives updates on the current and pending developments and projects in the city. Registration required; $30 for members, $35 for non-members. Visit fallschurchchamber.org or email Cathy Soltys at [email protected] for more information. (7161 Lee Highway.) 11:30 a.m. — 1:15 p.m.



AARP Tax Assistance. Get help with income taxes using this free program provided by the AARP & IRS. Tax Assistance is by appointment only on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays between 10:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m, running through April 18. Visit the upper level Service Desk at Mary Riley Styles Public Library during regular hours; pick up an AARP tax packet, call the number provided in the packet to schedule an appointment; then follow the instructions in the packet and bring all necessary documents to the library for your scheduled appointment. (120 N. Virginia Ave.) 703-248-5031.

Wednesday, March 16 –

Needlecraft Circles. For those interested in hands-on crafts, the Thomas Jefferson Library will be hosting needlecraft lessons each Wednesday. Geared towards adult participants; supplies provided. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1 – 2 p.m.



Afterschool Activities and Adventures. Introducing After School Activities and Adventures: the after-school activity of the week at Woodrow Wilson Library. It might be games, activities, or crafts! It’s always a surprise and fun. Ages 6—12. Limited to the first 12 participants. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, March 10 –

Bobby and Jenny. Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. (2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-573-2011.

Sol Roots Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, March 11 –

Josh Allen & Garrett. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

David Wax Museum, Water Bears. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 6:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Unity: A 311 Day Tribute, RadioNV. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $22. 10 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-534-8999.

[Redacted]. Solace Outpost. (444 W Broad St.) 8 p.m. (571) 378-1469.

Lost Highway Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $20. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Alex “The Red” Parez. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Shenandoah Run. Creative Cauldron (410 South Maple Avenue, Retail 116, Falls Church). $30 — $160. 7:30 p.m. 703-436-9948.

Saturday, March 12 –

Steve Houk Duo. Clare and Don’s Beach Shack (130 N Washington St., Falls Church). 5:30 p.m. 703-532-9283.

John Spears Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Bad Influence: 20 Years Celebration. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Nathan Cooper. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience with Lottery Winners. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $20. 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Faraway. Settle Down Easy Brewing Co. (2822 Fallfax Drive, Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-573-2011.

Brook Yoder. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-534-8999.

“Local Cream” Songwriter Showcase. Creative Cauldron (410 South Maple Avenue, Retail 116, Falls Church). $30 — $160. 7:30 p.m. 703-436-9948.

Sunday, March 13 –

Ivy & Cramer. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Trapper Schoepp, Jacob Bennett. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Linwood Taylor Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Ky Tunstall. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $38. 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Tom Paxton & The DonJuans. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd., Vienna). $26. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Raymi. Creative Cauldron (410 South Maple Avenue, Retail 116, Falls Church). $30 — $160. 4 p.m. 703-436-9948.

Monday, March 14 –

Tom Saputo & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Tuesday, March 15 –

Open Mic Night with Josh & Andy. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Direct from Ireland: Téada. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

33rd Annual Evening of Comedy. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd., Vienna). $27. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Wednesday, March 16 –

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: Seán Heely Celtic Band. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Open Mic Night with Bob & Martha. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Gerry Timlin. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 6:30 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Theater & Arts

Daphne’s Dive (Running through Mar. 20). A tribute to found family focusing on a neighborhood watering hole run by the warm and enterprising Daphne. Her north Philly bar becomes home to a colorful, disparate band of society’s outsiders, among them: an offbeat artist, an eccentric activist, an ambitious businessman, a retired biker, an abandoned teenager, and Daphne’s own vivacious sister. Over the course of nearly twenty years, they drink, dance, rejoice, and grieve together in a captivating weave of interconnection. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, playwright of “Water by the Spoonful” and “In the Heights.” Friday, Mar.11 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Mar. 12 at 2 and 8 p.m.; Sunday, Mar. 13 at 2 and 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Mar. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Mar. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Mar. 17 at 8 p.m.; Friday, Mar. 18 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Mar. 19 at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Mar. 20 at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online through sigtheatre.org/events/202122/daphnes-dive/. (4200 Campbell Ave, Arlington, Virginia 22206.)