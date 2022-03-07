Amazon Announces Support for Pro-Ukrainian Efforts

Amazon announced this week that it is working with non-government organizations to offer immediate support to the people of Ukraine. In a statement, it said, “Like many of you around the world, we’re watching what’s happening in Ukraine with horror, concern, and heavy hearts. While we have no direct operations in Ukraine, we have employees and partners who are from or have a deep connection to the country.”



The statement added, “It’s difficult for any company without a local presence to provide direct support in a war zone, so we’re donating $5 million to organizations that are providing critical support on the ground, including UNICEF, UNHCR, World Food Program, Red Cross, Polska Akcja Humanitarna, and Save the Children.



“We’re also matching up to $5 million in Amazon employee donations to those organizations.



“For customers who want to help, we’re adding donation buttons to the homepages of our websites in the U.S., UK, Poland, and Germany, and we will waive our fees for payment processing.



“The recovery from the war will take many years, and we’ll continue working with NGOs, our employees, and our partners to support the relief efforts and those affected.”