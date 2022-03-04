Beyer Volvo Cars Falls Church & Beyer Kia Raise Huge Single Day Donation For Ukriane

The quick-thinking from Beyer Auto Falls Church General Manager Pete Kesterson led to a massive single-day donation drive that benefited those suffering in Ukraine. The day started with an employee asking for time off to help her home country and ended in a caravan of brand new Volvos heading to Silver Spring, Maryland.

St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral was their destination. The church has begun sending donations to Ukraine to help keep warm those that have been affected by this brutal war.

“It all started with Nataly Kliuchko (salesperson originally from Ukraine) asking me if she could have a couple of hours off to bring some clothes, blankets, jackets, towels, etc. to her Ukrainian Church. She said if she got it there today it would get on the plane tomorrow,” said Pete Kesterson. “I posted on my social media pages and asked our marketing team to do the same as well as place a paid advertisement. It didn’t take long and people started dropping off donations. It started with just six bags and by the time we got to the end of the day, we had 5 SUVs, a minivan, and a pickup truck loaded to the gills with donations for the people of Ukraine. It was truly heartwarming to see the outpouring of support from our community. “

The donation drive only lasted a single day, but the donation was appreciated by those whose families were affected. They were surprised to see the trail of vehicles bringing in donations. A feat that wouldn’t be possible without the caring citizens of Northern Virginia.

This press release is not to serve as publicity for the dealership, but as support for those in need. Please check with your local churches to find a donation center near you.