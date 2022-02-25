Covid-19 Continues to Subside In Fairfax/F.C. Health District

The omicron surge continues to subside in Fairfax County. The Fairfax Health District, including the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church, reported 95 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, making it the first day with fewer than 100 new cases since Dec. 11, when there were 69 cases.



The region is now averaging 131 cases per day for the past week — the lowest seven-day average since Nov. 30 (123 cases).



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker, the level of Covid-19 transmission in the county has dropped from “high” to “substantial” for the first time since the week of Nov. 21-27.