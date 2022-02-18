‘Woody Plants for Home Garden’ Seminar Saturday Morning

Saturday, Feb. 26, a seminar on ‘Great Woody Plants for the Home Garden’ will run from 10:30 a.m. to noon, appropriate for those age 16 and older. Green Spring horticulturalist Brenda Skarphol will highlight beautiful flowering shrubs that grow well in Virginia home gardens. Also the culture and care of these will be discussed. Green Spring Gardens is located at 4603 Green Spring Road in Alexandria, Virginia. More information is available by calling 703-642-5173, The program takes place outdoors and costs $18 per person.

