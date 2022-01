According to a Facebook post today, prospects of bad weather have led to a revision in the schedule for the planned Martin Luther King Day event in Falls Church Monday. While participants will still gather at 11:00 a.m. at the Tinner Hill Monument on S. Washington St., there will be no march from there. Instead, speakers including U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and U.S. Rep. Don Beyer will address remarks there at that time.

