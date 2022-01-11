City of Falls Church Police Seek Suspects in Armed Robbery of Jewelry Store

Tuesday, January 11, 2022 — City of Falls Church Police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery. On Friday, January 7, 2022 at about 1:00 p.m., two men entered a jewelry store in the 1100 block of W. Broad St., displayed a handgun, and took jewelry valued at $200,000 to $300,000. They left in a black SUV.

The suspects are described as black males. One was wearing a red jacket with black pants, and the other was wearing a gray sweatshirt with ripped jeans. One has tattoos on his hands. Photos from the surveillance videos are below. Surveillance video is not available to the public at this time.

Please call City of Falls Church Police with information, 703-241-5053 (TTY 711).