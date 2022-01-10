Some Covid Testing Sites Called Into Question

On Friday, January 7, USA Today reported on the Center for Covid Control, which it states operates over 300 testing locations across 29 states, including one in Falls Church on S. Spring St. According to its website, the Center for Covid Control is “partnered with a CDC approved and licensed laboratory” but does not provide any more specific information.

The Center’s Instagram account, @freecovidtest, has received numerous comments stating that testing sites are a scam or reporting issues they have had when visiting one of the sites. Complaints include never receiving results, social distancing not being enforced, guests not wearing masks and more.