Falls Church Calendar: January 6 — 12, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, January 6 –

Baby Storytime. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, songs, stories and activities for you and your baby. Build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0-18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Storytime. Join Woodrow Wilson Library to read stories, move your feet and have fun. Attendees will also be learning Spanish words as they fit with the theme of each program. Please note masks are required for all people ages 2 and up. This program is limited to the first 15 people total. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Saturday, January 8 –

Paws to Read with Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog, at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Ages 6 — 12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Monday, January 10 –

Storytime Fun for Preschoolers. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration. Please check in at the information desk for tickets. Masks are once again required at Tysons-Pimmit Library regardless of vaccination status. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

City Council Meeting. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to COVID-19 safety, and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). Public comment can be made in-person or via MS Teams on any topic; sign-up by noon on the day of the meeting, fallschurchva.gov/PublicComment. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Tuesday, January 11 –

Baby Lapsit Storytime. Books, songs and bounces for our littlest friends at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Babies will be in their caregiver’s lap while the grownup actively participates. Birth to 18 months. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Wednesday, January 12 –

Needlecraft Circle. Want to get crafty? Each Wednesday Thomas Jefferson Library teaches a new needlecraft! Supplies provided. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1 — 2 p.m.

Afterschool Activities and Adventures. Introducing After School Activities and Adventures: the after-school activity of the week at Woodrow Wilson Library. It might be games, activities, or crafts! It’s always a surprise and fun. Ages 6 — 12. Limited to first 12 participants. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, January 6 –

Jehovah’s Favorite Choir. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $10. 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Thrillbillys. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, January 7 –

Torrey B. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 703-237-8333.

Josh Duo Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Eaglemania. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $25. 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Shartel & Hume Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Saturday, January 8 –

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Cleidsner + Paul Bell. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $18 — 20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Magic Trio Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Mitchell Norton. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, January 9 –

Kevin Dudley & Valarie Stewart. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Band Battle Prelims: Night 1. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 — $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Honky Tonk Cassanovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, January 10 –

Tom Saputo Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Tuesday, January 11 –

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The JMU Overtones. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Wednesday, January 12 –

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Band Battle Prelims: Night 2. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 — $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Musiq Soul Child. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $79.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.