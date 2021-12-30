Falls Church Calendar: December 30, 2021 — January 5, 2022

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, December 30 –

Baby Storytime. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, stories and activities for you and your baby. Build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0 — 18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Five & Under Storytime. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities that build early literacy skills. Age: 0-5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Confetti Launchers. Come make some DIY confetti launchers to help you welcome in the New Year at Tysons-Pimmit Library. All supplies provided. Ages 6 — 16. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 2 — 4 p.m.

Saturday, January 1 –

Family Storytime. Share the joy of playful learning together at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Children and their caregivers participate in music, movement and song in this program that promotes bonding and highlights the natural rhythms in language. Ages 0 — 5. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Monday, January 3 –

Storytime Fun for Preschoolers. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration. Please check in at the information desk at Tysons-Pimmit for tickets. Masks are once again required at the library regardless of vaccination status. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Maker Mondays. Let your imagination run wild as you build and create with Thomas Jefferson Library’s Lego, Keva Planks, Squigz, Mega Magnets, Magna-Cars, Marble Run, Gears, and more. For school-age children. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 5 — 6 p.m.

Tuesday, January 4 –

Red Cross Blood Drive. Give the gift of life! To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit the Red Cross website at www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code CityOfFallsChurchVA. (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church). 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.

Baby Lapsit Storytime. Books, songs and bounces for Tyson-Pimmit’s littlest friends. Babies will be in their caregiver’s lap while the grownup actively participates. Ages birth — 18 months. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Wednesday, January 5 –

Needlecraft Circles. Want to get crafty? Each Wednesday Thomas Jefferson Library teaches a new needlecraft! Supplies provided. This event is intended for adults. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1 — 2 p.m.

After School Activities and Adventures. Introducing After School Activities and Adventures: the after-school activity of the week at Woodrow Wilson Library. It might be games, activities, or crafts! It’s always a surprise and fun. Ages 6 — 12. Limited to the first 12 participants. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

Pajama Storytime. Come in your pajamas and bring your teddy bear for a bedtime story at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Ages 0 — 7 and their families. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, December 30 –

Bela Donna Band. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Shakin’ Woods Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Latent Defect. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $25. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Friday, December 31 –

Wicked Jezabel Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

DJ D: NYE 80s Glow Party. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $30 — $40. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Seldom Scene + Eastman String Band + Wicked Sycamore. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $40.50. 8 p.m. 703-549-7500.

The Legwarmers: NYE Dance Party. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $50. 9:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Curtis Knocking. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 10 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, January 1 –

Broke Superstar. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Last Train Home + Thomm Jutz. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Kreekwater Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Dan ‘N’ Friends. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, January 2 –

Ivy & Cramer. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Hot Buttered Elvis. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $12 – $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Wolf Blues Jam. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, January 3 –

Tom Saputo Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Tuesday, January 4 –

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Wednesday, January 5 –

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Bachelor Boys Band. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.