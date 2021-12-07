Letter to the Editor: James Webb Space Telescope

Editor,



Thank you so much for your article on the new James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)! I too have wondered why there hasn’t been more coverage given the potential for such amazing findings. Perhaps it has to do with the astonishing fact that even if we find intelligent life, simply communicating with them will not be simple. With our few very closest stars over four light years away, it would be a minimum of eight and a half years before we would even get a response from this intelligent life.



Charles Crum

Falls Church