Letter to the Editor: Plastic Bag Tax Should Be Higher

Editor,



5 cents a bag?



Reference the FCNP issue of Nov. 18-24, under Community News, there was a clip that mentioned a Plastic Tax of 5c per bag at select grocery, drug and convenience stores. We need to get more serious about polluting our planet with plastics of all kinds. To use plastic bags speaks more to lethargy and a devil may care attitude. The cost of each bag should be at least 25cents. That might make people think and carry their own bags to be more environmentally conscious.

Zenobia Panthaki



Falls Church