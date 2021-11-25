Falls Church Calendar: November 25 — December 1

LOCAL EVENTS

Saturday, November 27 –

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday at City Hall, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

A Very Victorian Christmas Open House. Visit Cherry Hill Farmhouse to enjoy period decorations and learn how Christmas was celebrated by the Blaisdell family in the 1860s. Costumed reenactors welcome guests to experience popular holiday traditions.Hosted by the Victorian Society at Falls Church. (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Kids in Motion. This is an interactive experience that engages kids to form healthy fitness habits and empowers them to enjoy movement and fitness. Come dressed ready to move! Best suited for ages 3 — 8. Weather permitting this event will be held outdoors in the grass, in the event of rain the program will take place in an inside meeting room. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 11 — 11:30 a.m.

Paint Your Own Holiday Ornament. Paint your own personalized holiday ornament with Clay Cafe Studios at Tysons-Pimmit Library! The various ornaments are holiday and winter-themed and after decorating will be fired and returned to the branch for pickup. For families with children aged 6+ with an adult present. They will only have enough ornaments for those who register, each family member who wishes to paint must be registered. Paints can be messy, please dress appropriately and arrive on time to be seated. Due to meeting room capacity limits they are breaking the program down into four separate groups to provide room for everyone. Time slots are available in 30 minute increments beginning at 1 p.m. Limit 1 registration per person, additional registrations will be removed. If you have questions about the appropriate age for a program or its content please call the branch at 703-790-8088 (option 4). (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 1 p.m. — 3 p.m.

Monday, November 29 –

Storytime Fun for Preschoolers. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration. Please check in at the information desk for tickets. Masks are once again required at the library regardless of vaccination status. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Baby Lap Time. Join us for stories, songs, and lapsit activities for pre-walking babies. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1:30 — 2:30 p.m.

Tree Lighting. It’s time to light the lights! Join City officials for a small celebration. Parking is available in public spots on the street (look for signage), the Kaiser-Permanente Garage, and the George Mason Square garage.(100 Block W. Broad St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. — 7 p.m.

City Council Meeting. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to COVID-19 safety, and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). Public comment can be made in-person or via MS Teams on any topic; sign-up by noon on the day of the meeting, fallschurchva.gov/PublicComment. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Wednesday, December 1 –

Pre-K Time. Join us for stories, songs, and activities to get ready for kindergarten. Age: 3 — 5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

After School Activities and Adventures. Introducing After School Activities and Adventures: the after-school activity of the week. It might be games, activities, or crafts. It’s always a surprise and fun. Ages 6 — 12 Limited to first the 12 participants. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 4:30 — 5:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, November 25 –

Jimi Smooth & The Hit Time. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Friday, November 26 –

Acoustic Soul. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Seldom Scene & Dry Branch Fire Squad. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $45. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

The Nighthawks. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Mark Williams & Friends. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Rusty’s Lost Highway Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Saturday, November 27 –

Smokin’ Lounge. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Lesson Zero Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Red Shoes Band. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Chris Isaak. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $115. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Time Loves a Hero: A Tribute to Little Feat. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $27+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Kreek Water Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sunday, November 28 –

Country Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

American Crush. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20 – 35. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Chris Esten. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $59.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Honky Tonk Casanovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, November 29 –

Tom Saputo & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Steve Tyrell. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tuesday, November 30 –

A Peter White Christmas with Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $59.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Magic Trio Classic Rock. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Wednesday, December 1

Sarah Borges and the Broken Singles. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15 – $20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.