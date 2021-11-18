Falls Church Calendar: November 18 — 24

LOCAL EVENTS

Thursday, November 18 –

Baby Storytime. Join Tysons-Pimmit Library for songs, rhymes, songs, stories and activities for you and your baby. Build an early literacy foundation while enjoying time together in your lap. Meets in person at Tysons Pimmit Library. Space limited to 15 children with one caregiver each. No registration, customers will be allowed in on a first come, first served basis. Check in at the Children’s Information desk for tickets. This class is best for babies 0-18 months and their caregivers. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Five and Under Storytime. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs and activities that build early literacy skills. Ages 0 — 5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Woodrow Wilson Storytime. Parents and their children can visit Woodrow Wilson Library to read stories, move their feet and have fun. Attendees will also be learning Spanish words as they fit with the theme of each program. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Arm Chair Travel. Join Mary Riley Styles Library in the Falls Church Senior Center on the third afternoon Thursday of each month to watch a travel video from destinations around the world. In November, participants will learn about The Secrets of Westminster. (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 1 — 2:15 p.m.

Thursday Evening Book Club. For November, the Mary Riley Styles Library group will be discussing “Nemesis” by Philip Roth. Need a copy of the book? Please search their online catalog or our Overdrive ebook/audiobook collection to check the availability of this book. Special book group copies are also set aside roughly one month before the discussion and can be requested on a first come, first serve basis by emailing [email protected] (120 N Virginia Ave., Falls Church). 7 — 8 p.m.

Friday, November 19 –

DMV Connect. Can’t get to the DMV? The DMV is coming to you at Tysons-Pimmit Library. DMV Connect mobile offices can assist you with driver’s licenses and ID cards, titles and registrations, license plates, driver transcripts, disabled parking placards or plates, address changes, testing, Virginia vital records, E-ZPass transponders, hunting and fishing licenses and much more. Please visit the DMV appointment selector online to make an appointment. Walk-ins will be considered. When you register for an appointment, select “DMV Connect” and choose “Tysons-Pimmit Library” as your location. Registration is now open. For more information please see the DMV website at https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/general/#mobileoperations.asp. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Turkey Leaf Craft. Come join Tysons-Pimmit for a fun fall craft! Bring your own leaves (3 — 6) or alternative craft supplies will be provided. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 4 — 5 p.m.

Saturday, November 20 –

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday at City Hall, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Saturday Morning Stories. Start your weekend off at the Woodrow Wilson Library. Enjoy our in person Saturday Morning Stories event with Ms. Nancy. Guests will hear 3 to 4 stories and find new stories to check out. All ages are welcomed. (6101 Knollwood Dr., Falls Church). 10:15 — 10:45 a.m.

Family Storytime. Share the joy of playful learning together! Children and their caregivers participate in music, movement and song in this program that promotes bonding and highlights the natural rhythms in language. Ages 0 — 5. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Native American Life. Curious about the history and culture of Native Americans in Fairfax? Join Thomas Jefferson Library to explore the material culture of Native Americans, learn about food ways, grind corn, and play games! All ages. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Tiny Turkey Trot. Come join Tysons-Pimmit Library for the 2021 Tiny Turkey Trot. Put on your running shoes and test your running speed on their Turkey Trot Course. Enjoy crafts, games and fun. Weather permitting, the Turkey Trot will take place outside. In the event of inclement weather, participants will run indoors. Ages 0 — 6 with an adult. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 11 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Acrylic Screen Printing. Come create your own fun masterpiece on canvas at Tysons-Pimmit Library. We will be screenprinting with acrylic paint, paint will not wash out so please dress accordingly. This is for teens only (13 — 18), if you have questions about the appropriate age for a program or its content please call the branch at 703-790-8088 (option 4). Masks are required inside the library regardless of vaccination status. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Paws to Read with Lucy. Read aloud to Lucy, a trained therapy dog at Thomas Jefferson Library. Bring your own book or choose a book from the library. Walk-ins welcome. Age 6 — 12. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 2 — 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 21 –

Monday, November 22 –

Baby Lap Time. Join Thomas Jefferson for stories, songs and lapsit activities for pre-walking babies. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 1:30 — 2:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting. The City Council meets in-person in City Hall’s Council Chambers. In-person capacity may be limited due to COVID-19 safety, and all attendees must wear a mask and stay socially distant at all times. The meeting can be viewed live online (fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings) or on FCCTV (Cox channel 11, RCN channel 2, Verizon channel 35). Public comment can be made in-person or via MS Teams on any topic; sign-up by noon on the day of the meeting, fallschurchva.gov/PublicComment. (300 Park Ave., Falls Church). 7:30 — 11 p.m.

Tuesday, November 23 –

Wednesday, November 24 –

Pre-K Time. Join Thomas Jefferson Library for stories, songs, and activities to get ready for kindergarten. Ages 3 — 5. Space is limited to ticketed attendees for in-person events. Tickets are free and first-come, first-serve at the information desk 30 minutes before each program. (1545 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 10:30 — 11 a.m.

Pajama Storytime. Come in your pajamas and bring your teddy bear for a bedtime story at Tysons-Pimmit Library. Ages 0 to 7 and their families. (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 7 — 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Thursday, November 18 –

Luna with the Natvral. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $39.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Honky Tonk Confidentials. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

California Guitar Trio with Trace Bundy. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $32+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Gordon Sterling and the People with Moogatu. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $13 — 20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Friday, November 19 –

Shatrel & Hume. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Golden Girls. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $20. 7 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Chris Smither. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $40. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Paula Pondstone. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Gerry Timlin. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Automatic Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Sharif. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Saturday, November 20 –

Red House Jazz. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

My Generation. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Paula Pondstone. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Joan Osborne. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $42+. 8 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Gerry Timlin. Ireland’s Four Provinces (105 W Broad St., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-534-8999.

Cactus Liquors. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). $24. 9 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sean Tracy. Dogwood Tavern (132 W. Broad St., Falls Church). 9:30 p.m. 703-237-8333.

Sunday, November 21 –

Jimmy Cole Tribute to Barry Hart. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Joan Osborne. Wolf Trap (1645 Trap Rd. Vienna). $42+. 7 p.m. 703-255-1900.

Shenandoah Run. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Paula Pondstone. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wolfs Blues Jam. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:15 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Monday, November 22 –

Tom Saputo & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Jake Shimabukuro. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $55. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Tuesday, November 23 –

Open Mic. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Zach Person with Tired All the Time. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $12 — 20. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Musical Box Presents: A Genesis Extravaganza Volume 2. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $49.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Wednesday, November 24 –.

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Hot Tuna with Steve Kimock and Friends. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $75. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Caligula Blushed: Tribute to The Smiths. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $12 — $20. 8 p.m. 703-255-1566.

THEATER AND ARTS

Aesop’s Fables. Fun for the whole family! “Why do we procrastinate? What should we do when we find ourselves outfoxed? And what if the Boy Who Cried Wolf had access to a smart phone?” All these questions and more are explored in this fresh adaptation of Aesop’s Fables, inspired by the classic morals of these stories AND the troupe of student actors who will bring them to life. Catch the The Ant and the Grasshopper, The Tortoise and the Hare, and The Lion and the Mouse, have weathered the test of time. Our Learning Theater crew bring them to life with a 21st century twist and their classic heart. Please note: social distancing between parties and masks will be required along with proof of vaccination, or proof of negative Covid Test taken within 72 hours of visit. Accommodations available for students under 12. November 5 — 21, 2021. Fridays 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2:00 p.m. ​& 4:00 p.m. Adults tickets are $20. Student tickets are $18. Get a free ticket when you sign up as a volunteer. November 5 — 21. (410 South Maple Avenue, Falls Church). 703-436-9948.