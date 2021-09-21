F.C. Chamber Announces Hire of New Chief Executive

Elise Neil Bengtson has joined the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce as its new Executive Director starting this week, although Sally Cole will remain with the Chamber until Sept. 30, concluding her 14 years there.



Elise is a professional and volunteer leader with years of experience in the federal government and nonprofits. She has a strong record of nonprofit management, community outreach, volunteer recruitment, and fundraising. She is currently the Vice President of the Virginia Chamber Orchestra and a reviewer for the Catalogue for Philanthropy.



She comes with years of experience in the federal government and nonprofits. She has resided in the Washington, D.C. area for over 25 years. She worked on the National Security Council at the White House for 15 years and has served as a nonprofit executive since that time.



She served as the President of the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director of the Fairfax Partnership for Youth, CEO of Volunteer Fairfax and Manager of Masterworks Chorus and Orchestra.



As a consultant, she worked with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on the Hillsborough County Public Schools $100 million grant, while living in Tampa, Florida. She has remained personally committed to volunteerism, especially to the arts, youth, and education.



She began volunteering in her youth and continues to do so. A native of Charlotte, NC, she graduated from Converse College — now Converse University.