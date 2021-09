While an official ribbon cutting is set for this Friday, Sept. 10, the newly renovated and expanded Mary Riley Styles Public Library is now open to the public at its 120 N. Virginia Ave. location.

The “soft opening” began this Tuesday prior to the official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony that is slated to be held at the main entrance to the library Friday at 10 a.m.

As with all city buildings, masks are required for entry.