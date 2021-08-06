Collect for Kids Supply Drive Stays Online for 2021

As we prepare to welcome students back to school buildings for five day-week schedules, many need school supplies to be fully prepared for the year ahead.

Again this year, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) and the Foundation for FCPS are leading the Collect for Kids effort, a consortium of not-for-profit, for-profit and government entities coordinating, promoting and providing school supply drives to benefit students who otherwise might go without them.

Nearly 60,000 (34 percent) of FCPS students qualify for free or reduced-price meals and struggle to afford basic necessities. Donations help provide the school supplies these students need to have a successful year. Building upon the success of the 2020 virtual campaign, the Collect for Kids effort is continuing its work this year with virtual, online-only donations. Contributions can be made through the Foundation for FCPS at fcpsfoundation.org/impact/collect-for-kids.

Donations will be used to purchase bulk school supply kits at highly discounted pricing. For more information, visit the Collect for Kids website at fcpsfoundation.org or contact Kathy Ryan at [email protected]