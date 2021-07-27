Crime Report: 27-year old man arrested for car theft, possession of narcotics

Local 27-year old man was arrested by the police the evening of Friday, July 16th, for the possession of heroin and other controlled paraphernalia, as well as for the theft of a motor vehicle.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, S Maple Ave, July 16, 8:55 PM, a male, 27, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for possession of heroin, possession of controlled paraphernalia, possession of a stolen credit card, and motor vehicle theft.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, Wilson Blvd, between 1:30 and 2:15 PM, July 12, unknown suspect(s) smashed the right front passenger window of a vehicle and stole items of value.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, Wilson Blvd, between 1:30 and 2:45 PM, July 12, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unsecured vehicle.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, W Broad St, July 14, between 1:30 and 3:30 PM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unsecured vehicle.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, W Broad St, July 14, between 4 and 4:30 PM, unknown suspect(s) took items of value from an unsecured vehicle.

Robbery, Strangulation, Domestic Abuse, S Maple Ave, July 16, 8:06 AM, a male, 27, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for robbery, strangulation, and domestic abuse.