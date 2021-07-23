Solace Outpost Hosting A Yoga and Beer Event On Saturday

Solace Outpost is hosting a yoga and beer event on Saturday, July 24, 10 – 11 a.m. The event, is an hour-long movement experience, taught by Hillary of eat.YOGA.drink, followed by an after class craft beer.

Participants are to bring their own mats. Attendees who are fully vaccinated may go maskless, but unvaccinated yogis must remain masked while inside.

For more information about the class or to purchase tickets, visit www.eatyogadrink.com, or check out Solace Outpost’s social media. Solace Outpost is located at 444 W. Broad Street.