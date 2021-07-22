Fairfax Police Turn to Public For Help in IDing Sexual Assault Suspect

A sketch of the suspect. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police)

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a sexual assault suspect who attacked a woman on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Fairfax County police said that a man sexually assaulted a woman shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Vienna.

The man entered a woman’s hotel room, displayed a knife and sexually assaulted her, according to police. Authorities said she was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a heavy set black man in his 40s, who is 5’10 and had a full beard. He was last seen wearing glasses, a grey shirt, sweatpants and a small black backpack.

Fairfax County detectives are asking anyone with information about this suspect to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text by typing “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest. If anyone would like to be contacted by a detective, they should provide their contact information.