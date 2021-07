Scenic spring gardens are likely worn down by summer heat that has left plants drooping as well as invited insect attacks and aggressive weeds.

Interested attendees can join Extension Master Gardener Beth Buffington on Friday, July 16 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. online for tips on what you can do right now and what you can plan to do to make sure your summer garden thrives in the future.

This event is free. RSVP at mgnv.org/events to receive a link to participate.