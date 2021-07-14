F.C Resident Authors Five Books Post Retirement

Paul Martin, 75, retired as book and magazine editor from the National Geographic Society in 2009 and has since written two mysteries and three collections of biographical work. In total, he’s penned eleven books of fiction and nonfiction and has contributed to a dozen other publications on history, culture and science.

His latest novel, entitled “Dance of the Millions,” is a mystery set in post-WWI Cuba. It will be available for purchase Nov. 2.

His other work is within the nonfiction category and consists of three collections (“Secret Heroes,” “Villains, Scoundrels, and Rogues” and “American Trailblazers”), profiling over a hundred little-known, but altogether fascinating, men and women from America’s history.