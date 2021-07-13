McLean Rotary Club Installs New President & Officers

John McEvilly was installed as president of the Rotary Club of McLean, Virginia, for the Rotary Year 2021 – 2022, on Tuesday, June 29 during a special meeting held at the garden pavilion of The Lewinsville Retirement Residence (1515 Great Falls St).

McEvilly previously served as Club President from 1999 to 2000 and as President of the McLean Rotary Club Foundation in 2016.

He retired in 2020 after a career in commercial real estate, most recently when he served as a principal of Avison Young. He also served as an officer with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, completing one and one-half tours with the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing at Da Nang, RVN.

McLean Rotarian and Past President John Tharrington inducted McEvilly and the Club’s new officers and directors.

This was the first in-person meeting of the Club since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Rotary Club held its first in-person luncheon since the pandemic this past Tuesday at the Redeemer Lutheran Church (1545 Chain Bridge Rd).