Falls Church Calendar: July 8 – 14, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 8

Concerts in the Park: Moonshine Society. Currently in its 28th year, Concerts in the Park features a variety of shows every Thursday night, now through July 29. Moonshine Society, a blend of rock and old-school R&B, is featured this week. This events series is hosted by the Village Preservation and Improvement Society and the Recreation and Parks Department. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or a folding chair as well as something to eat and drink. Advanced registration no longer required. Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church). For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov or call 703-248-5077. 7 p.m.

Walk-In Tech Clinic. A tech tutor will be available every Thursday morning to help visitors with their tech issues. Located in the Group Study Room of the Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church). 10 – 11 a.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 9

Spanish Conversation Group. Interested adults looking for an opportunity to practice their Spanish with a native speaker in an informal setting are invited to attend the Spanish Conversation Group at the Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library. Geared towards intermediate to advanced level speakers. Registration is required and is limited to one session per week. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library Conference Room (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 10

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where visitors will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Kids in the Kitchen: Making Healthy Snacks. Those interested are invited to join Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library staff for a fun nutrition lesson and a healthy snack. Geared towards preschoolers and school age children. Snack ingredients are provided and may include nuts. In the event of rain, the activity will be moved indoors. Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). 11 – 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 11

Mid-Summer Party. Join the Falls Church Episcopal Church for morning service at 10:30 a.m. to welcome the new rector Rev. Burl Salmon, with a party on the lawn to follow. Food, music and games — including a dunk tank and a slip n’ slide — will be available for guests starting at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. Falls Church Episcopal (115 E East Fairfax St). 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 8

Thursday Evening Book Group (online). The Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group meets on the 2nd Thursday evening of each month. All are welcome to join. The featured book is “Blindness” by Jose Saramago. The group will meet online over Zoom. For an invitation or for more information about the group, email Marshall Webster at [email protected] or call 703-248-5035. 7 – 8 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 12

Encore Learning Presents: Interpreting the Findings of the Jamestown Rediscovery Project (online). Beginning in 1994, an archaeological project called Jamestown Rediscovery has been trying to learn more about the original James Fort through the study of rediscovered buildings and artifacts dating back to the 1600s. This presentation will highlight the team’s latest work and touch upon the inherited legacy of more than a century of archeological science. David Givins, Director of Archeology for Jamestown Rediscovery, will help interpret the most recent discoveries. This is an Encore Learning Presents event, cosponsored by Arlington Public Library. Connect online via Zoom throughus02web.zoom.us/j/84268052749 or dial in by phone at 301-715-8592. 3 – 4:30 p.m.

City Council Meeting (online). City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues and the public is invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 13

Great Books Discussion Group (online). Concentrating on literary classics both traditional and modern, the Great Books Discussion Group meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of most months. All are welcome. The featured book is “Born a Crime” by comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah. The group will meet online, over Zoom. For more information, email Marshall Webster at [email protected] 7 — 8:30 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, JULY 9

“After Midnight.” Conceived by Jack Viertel, this musical extravaganza is set to the swinging sounds of Duke Ellington, Jimmy McHugh, Dorothy Fields and many others, framed by the works of American poet Langston Hughes. Starring “Hamilton’s” Christopher Jackson and Signature favorite Nova Y. Payton with direction by Jared Grimes, “After Midnight” features 28 of the big band era’s most memorable songs, including “Stormy Weather” and “I’ve Got the World on a String,” taking the audience on a vibrant tour of Harlem after midnight. Streaming on demand until Aug. 4 at sigtheatre.org.

Dong Xi with Special Guest Shu-Chen Cuff. A collaboration between world percussionist Tom Teasley and Chinese dulcimer virtuoso Chao Tian, Dong Xi is a combination of world rhythms and Chinese folk music. A completely improvised musical experience, the duo is joined by Shu-Chen Chef, the founder of the critically acclaimed Gin Dance Company. This presentation blends Eastern philosophy and Western culture, incorporating movement and music. Cherry Hill Park (223 Little Falls St, Falls Church). Check creativecauldron.org for ticket prices. 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JULY 8

Tim Harmon Solo Looping. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Justin Trawick and the Common Good. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Fast Eddie & the Slowpokes. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Asleep at the Wheel. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Jamison Greene Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, JULY 9

Brook Yoder & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Sisters. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-532-9283.

Kings & Fools. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington St., Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Born Cross Eyed: Grateful Dead Tribute. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Jehovah’s Favorite Choir: A Tribute to the Dead Live. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Hotter Than July: Ladies Night Out! The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Josh Allen All Star Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, JULY 10

Jillian Matundan. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Stealin the Deal. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Sookey Jump. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Higher Education. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Quebe Sisters. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35.00. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Rusty Lost Highway Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, JULY 11

School of Rock! Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Mars Rodeo Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Grateful Jams Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Collective. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Bobby Thompson + Jenny Langer. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Flatland Cavalry. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Big Boy Little Blues Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

MONDAY, JULY 12

Tom Saputo & Friends. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.