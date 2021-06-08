Sports Physicals at F.C. & Justice High This Month

Registration is now open for sports physicals at Falls Church High School on June 16 and Justice High School on June 17. Students can register at either school regardless of which school they attend.

This successfully completed physical will be good for all sports and out of season practices (green days, yellow days, weight-room workouts) for the 2021-2022 school year.

Sports physicals are required for all students who intend to participate in high school sports. This event is a fundraiser for the Falls Church and Justice High Schools’ athletic training programs. The cost of the physicals is $50. Space is limited and walk-ins will not be accepted for this year, so those interested are encouraged to register early.

To register, go to justicehssports.com and click on the “Camps/Off-Season Info” tab. The flyer for the event and the link to register can be found there.