Crime Report: Man & Woman Wanted for Stealing from Car

A man and a woman stole valuable items from someone’s car after distracting them in this week’s Crime Report

Larceny from Vehicle, W Broad St, May 25, 4:40 to 5 PM, two suspects distracted victim in a parking lot and removed items of value from vehicle. Suspect 1 described as: Hispanic female approximately 5 4, pony tail, white T-shirt and blue jeans, left the area walking eastbound. Suspect 2 described as: Hispanic male approximately 5 7, thin build, wearing a thick gold bracelet on left wrist, left walking westbound. Investigation continues.

Destruction of Property, W Broad St, May 25, 3:40 PM, unknown suspect(s) slashed a vehicle’s right rear passenger tire.

Destruction of Property, S Maple Ave, sometime between April 11 and May 26, unknown suspect(s) unsuccessfully attempted to remove a vehicle’s catalytic converter.

Drunk in Public, E Fairfax St, May 27, 2:47 PM, a White female, 61, of no fixed address, was arrested for being drunk in public.

Fraud, Garden Ct, May 28, 12:32 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Larceny, E Columbia St, between May 28, 5:30 PM, and May 30, 11 AM, an unsecured green Kona Lanai bicycle was taken by unknown suspect(s).

Smoking Violations, Wilson Blvd, May 30, 12:54 PM, an Asian male, 52, of Springfield, VA, was issued a summons for a smoking violation.