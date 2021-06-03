Mapping Out George Mason High School Senior Destinations

Mapping Out the Seniors’ Destinations

Building on a project by Erik Boesen in 2019 and last year’s effort through the Advanced Programming Club for 2020, this is the third year the club has built a Senior Map. This one shows the destination of Mustang graduates of the Class of 2021. Student Andrew Lester led the club effort. It’s a great way to celebrate programming skills and the senior class. Check out the map here on the Advanced Programming Club’s website. The map will be continually updating as students submit their plans.