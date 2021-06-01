Crime Report: 2 Incidents of Drunk Driving

A man and a woman arrested for driving under the influence in separate instances in this week’s Crime Report.

Identity Theft, Noland St, May 18, 1:48 PM, a report of identity theft was taken.

Fraud, W Broad St, May 19, 3:23 PM, a report of fraud was taken.

Driving Under the Influence, Leesburg Pike, May 21, 11:25 PM, a White male, 26, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Tampering With Auto, Lincoln Ave, May 22, 5:45 AM, 4 males in a beige Toyota Corolla were observed tampering with a vehicle.

Larceny from Auto, Lincoln Ave, May 22, sometime overnight, two vehicles were tampered with and items of value were taken from one.

Driving Under the Influence, N West St, May 23, 3:02 AM, a White female, 25, of Manassas, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.