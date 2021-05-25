Mason Senior & Figure Skater Receives Honors

The United States Figure Skating Association recognized Jillian Kendrick as a 2021 Graduating Seniors Award recipient, Gold Distinction.

Kendrick began figure skating at the age of 5, and has been active in the sport through high school. Her skating experience has given her the opportunity to compete at various levels. After taking some time off to play ice hockey, she passed her “Moves in the Field” test — Senior Level as a high school freshman. Kendrick is a member of the Washington Figure Skating Club.

She volunteers as a mentor with NOVA Cool Cats Special Hockey, and she also teaches ice skating to beginner figure skaters and hockey players.

Kendrick will graduate with the George Mason High School Class of 2021, and has plans to continue her studies at Indiana University – Bloomington in the fall.