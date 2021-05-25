Crime Report: Car Stolen on Patterson Street

A car was stolen along Patterson Street in this week’s Crime Report.

Motor Vehicle Theft, Patterson St, an unsecured vehicle was taken between 8:30 PM May 10 and 5:20 AM, May 11

Larceny from Building, Hillier St, between 8 PM, May 10 and 9 AM, May 11, an orange Marin Rift Zone 3 mountain bike was taken from an unsecured garage.

Larceny from Building, N Washington St, May 11, victims reported that items of value were taken from an employee breakroom between May 5 and 6.

Larceny from Building, Hillier St, between 8 PM, May 12 and 4:12 PM, May 13, a black Gekko Gecko mountain bike was taken.

Driving Under the Influence, E Broad/S Roosevelt St, May 13, 11:58 PM, a 25 year old White male from Woodbridge, VA, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated.

Larceny from Vehicle/Destruction of Property, N Washington St, May 16, sometime overnight unknown suspect(s) smashed the windows of two vehicles and items of value were taken.