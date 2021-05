The News-Press has confirmed Monday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will be the commencement speaker at an outdoor, in-person graduation event at George Mason High School on Wednesday, June 2 at 10 a.m.

The event will be held in the football stadium of the high school, whose name will be switched to Meridian High School on July 1.

The Falls Church Schools’ public information officer John Brett said the time could “slide” due to the weather, given that it is an outdoor event.