Creative Cauldron’s Youth Troupe Performs at Cherry Hill

Creative Cauldron will showcase its newest production, “Tales from the Brothers Grimm: Original Movie Musical in the Park” at Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave., Falls Church) on Saturday, May 22 at 7:45 p.m.

The Brothers Grimm has come to life as a movie musical, complete with professional special effects and a score.

Filmed outdoors and socially distanced, and crafted along with the cast of nine students and two professionals, this is a musical adventure that celebrates the Learning Theater Program and the triumph of creativity during Covid-19.

Theater-goers are encouraged to enjoy the adventures of Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel, as well as some lesser known tales with an original twist.

Interested attendees can get a sneak peek by going to the Cauldron’s YouTube page.

Patrons need to bring their own seating. Parking is by the Community Center (223 Little Falls St., Falls Church) and the screen will be set up in front of the tennis courts.

All tickets for this event are $20, and go toward supporting the Cauldron’s youth theater programs like the Learning Theater.