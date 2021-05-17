BIll Laing, Mason Athletic Hall of Fame Co-Founder, Dies

George Mason High School Class of ‘63 alumni William “Bill” Laing passed of Parkinson’s disease on Thursday May 6, 2021 in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

Bill organized several class reunions and contributed to the George Mason Alumni newsletter.

The News-Press acknowledged Bill and Scott Sager in October of 2006 as cofounders of the George Mason High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

In 1999, the Falls Church City School Board honored him with an Exemplary Service Award.

He is survived by his wife Betty, and three children James, Deborah, and Sandra.