Final Chance to Purchase Brood X Cicada Shirts

The first run of the Cicada t-shirts to benefit the Falls Church Education Foundation’s Family Assistance Fund netted over $4,000. They will ship by May 21st.

Now is interested buyers’ second and final chance to get a Big Bugs in the Little City shirt to commemorate the 17 year cycle of Brood X cicadas coming.

Those who want a shirt should order by Friday, May 14 and should expect delivery around Monday, June 7.

To order the shirt, visit customink.com/fundraising/big-bugs-in-the-little-city-brood-x-cicada-2021-fundraiser.