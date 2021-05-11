Will Snyder Chosen as F.C.’s ‘Teacher of the Year’

Will Snyder, the Computer Science teacher at the soon-to-be Meridian High School, was named as the teacher of the year by the Falls Church Education Foundation.

Snyder started his career as a math teacher and recognized the increasing interest in computer science.

He currently serves as the high school’s only computer science teacher, while previously serving as Senior Class Advisor and Graduation Coordinator for many years.

Snyder was nominated by fellow teacher Kenny George who wrote, “Will’s Computer Science courses are some of the most sought after in the school. His enrollment numbers increase each year significantly, and his classes are bursting at the seams.”

According to parent nominator Bridget Janicki, “He is skilled at breaking down complex coding concepts and demonstrating the importance of detailed analysis, writing and testing practice. Mr. Snyder also has an easy rapport with his students and deals effectively with their individual strengths and weaknesses. He instills confidence in students while still challenging them to improve.”

Snyder is a finalist for the Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award and will be recognized as part of Falls Church City Public School’s annual Celebration of Excellence later this year.