Crime Report: Man Threatens Person With Gun After Damaging Parked Car

A man threatened someone with a gun after being confronted about damaging a parked car in this week’s Crime Report.

Tampering with Auto, Brandishing, Roosevelt Blvd, April 26, 9:58 PM, unknown suspect damaged a parked car and when confronted threatened the reporting party with a firearm. Suspect described as an Asian male possibly Filipino or Pacific Islander wearing a gray hooded jacket, red shorts, black shoes with white soles. Suspect fled on foot towards Roosevelt Blvd. Believed to drive a gray or white colored Audi A4. Suspect subsequently identified and warrants obtained.

Larceny from Building, Lounsbury Pl, April 27, 09:30 to 10:21 AM, a black mountain bicycle was stolen from an open garage.

Larceny from Building, Lounsbury Pl, April 27, 09:30 to 10:21 AM, a black and red Demarini backpack and a blue and silver Specialized Crosstrak bicycle with lighted seat and a phone holder on the handle bar were taken from an open garage.