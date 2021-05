The Kensington Falls Church is sponsoring a free virtual Body Dynamics’ class, Breathe, Move, and Relax, on Tuesday, May 11, 12:30 – 1 p.m. T

he class will explore deep breathing techniques to encourage ease of movement and relaxation, and will include a simple movement warm-up, breath practice, and an opportunity to stretch. Registration for the free class is available through The Kensington’s website.