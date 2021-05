Interested gardeners can learn pesticide-free management practices to control mosquitoes and ticks in their yard in order to keep them away from their families during this virtual class on Friday from 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Extension Master Gardener Joan McIntyre will explain how to identify mosquitoes and ticks prevalent in this area, their life cycle, how they reproduce, and where they go in the winter.

This event is free and open to all. RSVP at mgnv.org/events to receive the link to participate.