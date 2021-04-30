Falls Church Arts Hosting Finger Painting for Adults

Falls Church Arts is hosting Finger Painting for Adults: Creating Your Own Abstract Figure Art on Saturday, May 1 from 2 – 4 p.m.

This virtual workshop, taught by Erin Pedati, will teach attendees a variety of traditional and playful mark-making techniques and ideas to create figure-based art.

Students will walk away with an overview of figurative abstraction, looking to female painters such as Jennifer Packer, Marlene Dumas, and Joan Brown as inspiration, and confidence in their own ability to draw/paint the most challenging subject, the human body.

Pedati is an award-winning creative who focuses primarily on the human figure and how physical materials can directly express movement, thoughts, and mood in an abstract way.

She has been featured in several shows in the DC/Northern Virginia area.

For more information, visit Falls Church Arts’ website.