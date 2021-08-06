 

News

  • F.C. Council Member Touts New Business

    August 5, 2021
    Falls Church City Councilman Ross Litkenhous enjoyed a write-up in this week’s Washington Business Journal touting his new business, a real estate technology startup operating out of 800 W. Broad [...]

  • F.C. Mulls Vaccine Options As Delta Variant Surges

    August 5, 2021
    Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields advised the F.C. City Council Monday night that he will recommend the City follow the lead of its much larger neighbor Fairfax County in terms of mitigation [...]

  • Fairfax County Schools To Require Face Masks

    August 4, 2021
    Face masks are now required when students are inside Fairfax County Public School buildings, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status, the school district announced this Wednesday morning. [...]
More in this category »

Local Commentary

  • Senator Dick Saslaw’s Richmond Report

    August 5, 2021
    There are indications we are breaking through Covid-19’s chokehold and starting to recover from the [...]

  • Anti-Vax Foolery Endangers Us All

    July 30, 2021
    e’ve seen from conservative pundits, including Fox News, and many leading pro-Trump Republicans, has resulted in a new surge of [...]

  • Our Man in Arlington

    July 30, 2021
    “The Arlington Story,” a history pamphlet published by Arlington Public Schools in 1962, offered a matter-of-fact explanation [...]
More in this category »

National Commentary

  • The God of Our Founders

    August 5, 2021
    Contrary to the false claims of religious fundamentalist cults and their leaders, the United States of America was not conceived [...]

  • Heroic Guardians Testify on Jan. 6

    July 29, 2021
    The Washington, D.C., major league baseball team should now trade for the Cleveland baseball team’s choice just last week of [...]

  • Putin’s Jan. 6 Role Now Published

    July 22, 2021
    My short 52-page pamphlet composed of 10 columns I wrote about Putin’s role behind the January 6 capitol sacking has been [...]
More in this category »

Around Falls Church

  • Critter Corner: Cinnamon the Cat

    August 3, 2021
    This big boy, Cinnamon, a 7-year-old rescue from Virginia Beach, likes to play catch, wink with one eye, and he has the most [...]

  • Faces of Falls Church

    July 27, 2021
    Though cutting hair at the Neighborhood Barbershop for the last four years, it wasn’t until earlier this month that Will became [...]

  • Critter Corner

    July 27, 2021
    Crew joined the Pryor Family in January 2021. He is a lovable puppy and enjoys walking throughout The Little City. [...]
More in this category »

Sports

More in this category »

Arts & Entertainment

More in this category »

Podcasts

More in this category »