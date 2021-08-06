-
Local Commentary
Senator Dick Saslaw’s Richmond Report
There are indications we are breaking through Covid-19’s chokehold and starting to recover from the pandemic.
Business
Clare & Don’s Beach Shack Limiting Indoor Seating
Clare & Don’s Beach Shack is limiting indoor seating to those 65 years and older who are fully vaccinated.
News
F.C. Council Member Touts New Business
Falls Church City Councilman Ross Litkenhous enjoyed a write-up in this week’s Washington Business Journal touting his new business, a real estate technology startup operating out of 800 W. Broad in the Little City.
Around F.C.
The News-Press Celebrates 30 Years as F.C.’s Paper of Record
Friends of the News-Press gathered at Ireland’s Four Provinces Restaurant last Thursday to commemorate 30 years of consecutive, weekly publication and community service.
News
F.C. Mulls Vaccine Options As Delta Variant Surges
Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields advised the F.C. City Council Monday night that he will recommend the City follow the lead of its much larger neighbor Fairfax County in terms of mitigation efforts to deter the Covid-19 virus, especially its more contagious and deadly Delta Variant that now constitutes over 90 percent of new infections in the U.S.
News
- Anti-Transgender Suits Dismissed in Court
- Va. Redistricting Group Still Seeking Input
- A Short History of The Falls Church News-Press’ First 30 Years
Local Commentary
- Guest Commentary: My Enduring Friendship with Nick Benton & the News-Press
- Guest Commentary: F.C. Supported Renters During Covid, But There’s Still Work To Do
- Editorial: Did this Happen in Our Falls Church?
National Commentary
Around Falls Church
- News-Press Founder Benton Honored at Fairfax Co. Meeting
- McLean Rotary Club Installs New President & Officers
- F.C. Students Make Dean’s List
Sports
- Baseball Carries 3-Win Streak to Playoffs; Girls Soccer Ends on High Note
- Girls Lacrosse Continues Its Roll to 6-1; Track & Field Competes in District Meet Tonight
- Hot Bats Power Mustang Baseball to 4-1 Stretch
Arts & Entertainment
- Falls Church Calendar: July 22 – 28, 2021
- Falls Church Calendar: July 15 – 21, 2021
- ‘After Midnight’ Pays Homage to the Majesty of 1930s Harlem
Podcasts
- News-Pod (Podcast): Why Affordable Housing + Brave Bros & Halloween Saved (!)
- News-Pod’s (Legit) Debut: Downtown Site, Parent Strife & More