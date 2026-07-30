A Penny for Your Thoughts 7-30-2026

Watching a Donald Trump speech or news conference is like watching a train wreck. You know it’s going to be appalling but it’s hard to turn away. The lies, egotism, sarcasm, bluster and obfuscation from anyone other than the President of the United States normally would be considered rantings and ramblings of an erratic person. When the comments are from Donald Trump, reputedly the most powerful man in the world, journalists have no choice but to report every word. Trump’s appearance at the rescheduled White House Correspondents Association dinner was supposed to be the big draw, but his hour-long ramble from the head table was awkward and embarrassing. Veering often from the teleprompter, his attempts to be humorous fell flat. More groans than applause was the order of the evening.

Presidential power is a given; presidential prowess is not. John F. Kennedy’s 1960 election ushered new energy into the White House. The young Massachusetts Senator had no executive experience, but he tapped business executives and able contemporaries for cabinet and advisor positions. Lyndon Johnson’s career focused on legislative accomplishments, although his time as vice president offered some limited experience at the executive level. Richard Nixon squandered his opportunities and resigned in disgrace, with cabinet officers and high-level advisors convicted for their roles in the Watergate scandal. Gerald Ford may have been the least prepared to assume the presidency, serving as unelected vice president for a mere nine months before Nixon resigned, but he, too, brought decades of legislative experience to the office. Jimmy Carter had no federal legislative experience but had been governor of Georgia, the first state executive to assume the presidency since Franklin Roosevelt more than four decades previously. Ronald Reagan was best known as a movie star before his ascension to the governorship of California and the presidency. He could play the role of president but also had practical executive experience. George H.W. Bush may have had the broadest experience in federal service – vice president, CIA Director, ambassador, and Congressman – and World War II combat pilot. Bill Clinton was a young man in a hurry, serving as Arkansas Attorney General and Governor before becoming president at the age of 47. George W. Bush became the second son of a president in history to assume that office, but he also had experience as a one-term governor of Texas. Barack Obama had limited legislative experience – less than one term in the U.S. Senate – and became the first American president of color, born in Hawaii, and again under 50 when he assumed office. Joe Biden had decades of legislative experience and eight years as vice president before becoming the oldest man elected to the presidency prior to Donald Trump.

All of these men grew into the presidency, even if a bit timidly or awkwardly at first. But halfway into his second term, Donald Trump has never learned how to be President. He hasn’t the empathy, the intellectual curiosity, the appreciation and respect for American history or government, or the understanding of what makes an efficient and effective democracy. Born into a wealthy family like Kennedy and the two Bushes, Trump never learned that the benefits of wealth should be shared; that giving back to society and community is a mandate for the most fortunate. Ford and Carter were valued post-presidency for their humanitarian and public policy perspectives. Conversely, it’s hard to imagine that Mr. Trump has any redeeming qualities in those areas.

The Donald Trump regime will end, but his lies, egotism, sarcasm, etc., will continue to dominate news cycles. We don’t have to be drawn into that train wreck. It’s okay to turn off the noise and work to ensure that our own empathy, intellectual curiosity, and respect for the rule of law is heightened, secure, and passed along. Democracy is only as strong as its advocates, and that should be each one of us.