Sam Mabry 86 Dies at; Key Anti-Growther

An uncommonly impactful member of the Falls Church City Council who was elected twice and who also lost twice, Samuel Albert Mabry, 84, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 4 this summer.

Mabry was one of the most controversial members of the City Council in the modern era, spearheading efforts at limiting growth in Falls Church during the period of its most significant economic progress.

His major effort was an unsuccessful bid to pass a referendum designed to limit the growth of mixed-use projects in the downtown area of the City, an effort that failed to pass a general vote in 2006 and opened the City to serious development spearheaded by its West End and Founders Row mixed-use projects that came about as a result.

Mabry was first elected to the F.C. City Council in 1996. He ran again in 2000 and lost, but came back to win another four-year term in 2002, being elected vice mayor by his colleagues. He chose not to run in 2006 to focus on the failed referendum and also declined to run in 2008. In his last bid, he lost a City Council race in 2015.

Samuel Albert Mabry, 84, of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 4, 2026. Known to everyone as Sam, he was born in Stockton, California, on March 27, 1942, to the late John Lawrence and Mary Catherine Mabry.

Sam grew up in the San Joaquin Valley surrounded by his extended family, including many Portuguese aunts that regularly doted on him. He enjoyed spending time on the family farm and often reminisced about his experiences. He graduated from Manteca Union High School, received his Bachelor of Arts from Santa Clara University, and pursued a master’s degree at the University of the Pacific.

In 1965, Sam and Sandra “Sandy” Starbuck Mabry moved across the country from California and settled in Arlington, Virginia, and Sam began work for his hometown Congressman, John J. McFall, Majority Whip of the U.S. House of Representatives. He remained with Congressman McFall for 13 years and rose to become his Chief of Staff. After McFall left office, Sam worked for the Speaker of the House, Thomas “Tip” O’Neill, Jr. Following his years of Congressional service, Sam transitioned to the private sector as Vice President of Government Affairs at Hercules, Inc., where he remained for more than two decades before his retirement. Not yet done with public service, Sam was elected to the Falls Church City Council and served as the vice mayor of the city for a number of years.

Because of the profound impact that Santa Clara and the Jesuits had on his life, Sam was determined to send his three children to Catholic liberal arts colleges. He then strongly encouraged them all to obtain graduate degrees and took great satisfaction in their accomplishments. He would proudly say that he had a teacher, a lawyer, and a dentist.

In 1984, Sam and Sandy found their dream home in Falls Church City. From the moment they moved into the historic Birch House, Sam was painting, wallpapering, refinishing floors and working in his yard. He cultivated an award winning garden which was often the highlight on the Falls Church garden tour and was featured twice in the Virginia State Garden show.

Above all, Sam was a devoted and loving grandfather to his five grandchildren. His grandkids were lucky to grow up with Sam in their lives. He rarely missed a band performance, sporting event, school assembly, or graduation, occasions upon which he happily served as the unofficial family photographer. Sam would also want us to mention the dogs in his life, Toby, Samantha, Kayla, Buttercup, Maggie, Holly and Daisy. They brought him joy and unconditional love. He relished when they excitedly jumped on him and covered him with kisses.

Sam is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sandra; his daughter Catherine (Glen); daughter Susan (Adam); son Stephen (Megan) and grandchildren, Michael Savory, Christina Medick (Will), William Lawrence, Katherine Lawrence, and Emma Mabry.

Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Washington Jesuit Academy, in memory of Sam Mabry. wjacademy.org/