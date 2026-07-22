F.C. Mourns Former Mayor Hal Miller

Former Falls Church Mayor Harold “Hal” Lister Miller, who also served on the Falls Church City Council and as the city’s Commissioner of the Revenue, died peacefully on July 15, 2026, at Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg. He was 96. Miller was elected to the Falls Church City Council in 1971. In 1974, his fellow council members unanimously elected him mayor, and he served three terms through 1980.

Miller moved to Falls Church with his wife, Ruth, in 1964, where they raised their six children. After working as an assistant manager at a lumber yard, Hal and Ruth started a lumber brokerage that they operated from their home for 30 years. Working from home gave Miller the freedom to serve Falls Church in several capacities.

As his first official act as mayor, Miller helped establish the first section of the Washington and Old Dominion Railroad Bike Trail. He cut the ribbon on Sept. 7, 1974, when the first mile-and-a-half bike ride through Falls Church took place.

Miller said his aim as mayor was to “reflect the attitudes of the people, and lead the City along paths reflecting their aspirations.”

He also joined with the Falls Church Community Services Council to persuade the owners of Winter Hill housing to set aside 80 one-bedroom units as federally funded housing for seniors.

Miller participated in the city’s annual Memorial Day celebration by climbing into a dunk tank and allowing residents to “Dunk the Mayor.” His family also regularly participated in the celebration’s 3K race.

In 1975, Miller became a member of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ board. He became its chairman in 1977. That year, he received the Civil Defense Award from the Society of American Military Engineers for emergency disaster planning in the Washington area.

In 1980, Miller ran for Congress in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District. He lost to Frank Wolf in the Republican primary, but the two later became friends.

Miller returned to elected office in 1989 as Falls Church Commissioner of the Revenue. He served three terms totaling 12 years. During his tenure, Miller modernized the office’s computer system, helping improve the city’s finances and strengthen citizen accountability.

His office also established a process integrating the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Taxation, allowing tax refunds to be issued more promptly. Miller took pride in the fact that the office treated taxpayers “as customers with courtesy.”

Outside city government, Miller was active at St. James Catholic Church. In 1971, he helped start and lead the Community of God’s Love Prayer Group, now known as the Community on FYRE. He also served as a Eucharistic Minister. During the 1980s, Miller served on a search committee that found the property for Aurora House, a home for at-risk teenage girls in Falls Church.

Born Jan. 5, 1930, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, Miller graduated from Spartanburg High School before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1949. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and served until 1952, including 14 months during the Korean War. One of the “Frozen Chosin,” he survived the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir. His military honors included the Presidential Unit Citation with One Bronze Service Star, Marine Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal with Two Bronze Stars and United Nations Service Medal.

Miller met Ruth Marye Wall in October 1954, and they married June 11, 1955, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria. After living in Fairfax County, they moved to Falls Church in 1964. Following his retirement in 2001, the couple relocated to Winchester, where they were active at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and Miller remained involved with local veterans.

Known as Grandpa and Pop Pop, Miller attended his grandchildren’s sporting events, graduations, birthday parties and other family gatherings. His family said his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the legacy of which he was most proud.

Miller is survived by his children, Maureen (Alex) Gallagher-McLeod, Sharon (Tom) Brown, Kellie (Charles) Alpaugh, Melissa (Nick) George, Patricia “Trish” (Mari) Brebenel and James (Kathy) Miller; 16 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Marye Miller; his parents; his brothers, James Fred Miller Jr. and Thomas Pinckney Miller; his sister, Marianna Miller; and his granddaughter, Mary Miller.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s in the Woods Episcopal Church, 5911 Fairview Woods Drive, Fairfax Station. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will take place at Fairfax Memorial Park.

The family thanked Spring Arbor of Fredericksburg and Mary Washington Hospice Care for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DementiaMatters, P.O. Box C, White Post, VA 22663.