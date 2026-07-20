Falls Church Police Investigating Suspicious Death at Sonesta Suites

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (July 20, 2026) — The Falls Church Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was discovered inside a hotel room last week.

Police responded at approximately 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, to the Sonesta Suites, 205 Hillwood Ave., for a welfare check on a guest. Officers said they were initially denied entry to the room by its occupant, later identified as 37-year-old Kyle Gosweiler of Falls Church.

After gaining entry, officers found the body of a 78-year-old woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Gosweiler has been charged with concealing a dead body and obstruction of justice. He is being held on bond at the Arlington County Detention Center.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. Police said the death has been classified as suspicious based on evidence at the scene, and investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. LeGrand-Douglass at cdouglass@fallschurchva.gov or 703-248-5168 (TTY 711).