Beyer Canvass Targets F.C. 

One of Falls Church’s favorite sons was knocking on doors Sunday in the Little City, reminding voters about the primary on August 4 and to please vote for him!

Don Beyer is seeking his seventh term as the U.S. congressional representative from the Eighth District, which includes Falls Church, Alexandria, Arlington County, and parts of Fairfax County.

Volunteers gathered in the driveway at the home of a Beyer supporter on Claremont Drive in Falls Church where they could pick up campaign materials, blue and white sugar cookies, and lots of water from a table laden with the goodies.

Fairfax County Supervisor Dalia Palchik introduced Beyer, who welcomed the group and urged them to “go out and have fun!”

“It’s a good time to be canvassing, not selling anything or asking for money, but meeting voters,” Beyer said. “This is not complicated. Just remind them about the vote on August 4 and to vote for me!”

Before the canvassers set out on their mission, Beyer thanked them for their time and efforts.

Luck was with them since it was a mostly cloudy day with a high in the low 80s.

With so much attention devoted nationally to “progressive” candidates, the Falls Church News-Press wanted to know if the volunteers think Beyer fits the charge. Not surprisingly, they said “Yes”!

Supervisor Palchik said Beyer is “absolutely” progressive enough for her. ”He’s done so much to fight in Congress, for immigration rights, for schools, human services, the things that really matter to people in our community.”

Local Democratic leader Matthew Savage said, “This is not Manhattan. Don has sponsored legislation that’s progressive. I think he has the right policies that represent the views of this district. People here care about fighting for federal workers, they care about returning money to Northern Virginia, fighting for people with disabilities. Don is a champion for them. It’s about whether the incumbent is doing a good job. Despite all the uneasiness in Washington, there is no reason to let go of Don’s seniority, to let go of his fierce activism for his constituents.”

Gennet Nagussie from Ethiopia has canvassed in the past for Beyer. “In the times we’re in right now,” she said, “we need a stable person. I think he’s progressive enough. We need someone who will speak up for us. I don’t know how we can afford having a new person compared to someone who knows the system and can advocate for us. That’s why I’m here today.”

It’s a first for a primary in August, usually held in June, due to a change Virginia legislators made last February to an appropriations bill with a redistricting plan tucked inside.

Early primary voting has already begun and ends August 1. July 24 is the last day to register to vote for the August primary and it’s also the deadline to request an absentee ballot. No reason is necessary to vote early or vote absentee.

Falls Church residents may vote early at City Hall Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on two Saturdays, July 25 and August 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ballots may also be left in the drop box in the parking lot at City Hall.

Beyer has four opponents in the Democratic primary whom Supervisor Palchik welcomes. “I’m glad others are stepping up, getting involved, building name recognition, but Don has done so well.”

The other candidates are Lorena Thorne Bruner, a community advocate; Michael Christian Duffin, a former U.S. State Department official; Adam M. Dunigan, a former U.S. Marine and CIA case officer; and Mo Seifeldein, a former Alexandria City Council member and former Department of Labor attorney.

Since Beyer first ran for Congress in 2014 and received 63.1% of the votes cast, he has had no trouble keeping his seat. In 2016, his winning percentage was 68.4%; followed in 2018 by 76.1%; in 2020 it was 75.8%; in 2022 it was 73.5%; and in 2024 it was 71.52%. But nobody, especially this year, is taking anything for granted, hence:

Knock! Knock!

Who’s there?

I’m Don Beyer running for Congress!

The winner of the August 4 primary will face Tony Sabio, the only Republican nominee, in the general election on Nov. 3, 2026.