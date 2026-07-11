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2026-07-13 8:25 AM
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Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation to Honor Longtime Volunteer Mary “Mama K” Knieser

The Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation will celebrate the life of longtime volunteer and staff member Mary “Mama K” Knieser with a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Mom Eugenia’s Restaurant, 2985 District Ave., Fairfax.

Known affectionately as “Mama K,” Knieser was a dedicated supporter of the Foundation for more than two decades and played an integral role in the success of the annual Tinner Hill Blues & Music Festival. A passionate blues enthusiast, she worked alongside renowned WPFW radio personalities The Gator and Bill Wax while becoming a familiar face to festival attendees through her work selling souvenirs, T-shirts, and memorabilia.

Behind the scenes, Knieser wore many hats for the Foundation, serving as newsletter editor, bookkeeper, social media manager, grants writer, and tax coordinator. She also ensured festival performers were paid promptly each year. In announcing her passing, the Foundation described her as an irreplaceable volunteer whose dedication and enthusiasm touched every aspect of the organization’s work.

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