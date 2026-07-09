Movie Review: Young Washington

The timing could not be more fitting for Angel Studios’ July 3rd release of a historical drama centered on the formative years of a founding father. The PG-13 film features a seasoned supporting cast, including Mary-Louise Parker as George Washington’s mother, Kelsey Grammer as Lord Thomas Fairfax, and Ben Kingsley as Gov. Robert Dinwiddie. At 22, relative newcomer William Franklyn-Miller capably carries the film in the title role.

Franklyn-Miller began his career in Melbourne, Australia, as a model before transitioning to TV and film appearances. He spent years working intensively with acting and dialect coaches in preparation for a full transition into acting. His compelling, finely calibrated performance as the young Washington marks an impressive Hollywood breakout.

The storyline takes place before the formation of the United States of America on July 4, 1776. George Washington’s lesser-known early years are explored as he is trained by his older half-brother in surveying land, after the death of their father in 1743. Due to the family’s circumstances, he did not receive a formal education. Washington’s drive to rise above his circumstances is a central theme of the film, portrayed in nuanced detail as he seeks opportunities for advancement.

Washington impresses Virginia’s royal governor, Dinwiddie, enough to earn an appointment as a militia officer. Tensions were mounting between Britain and France in the frontier, which was then referred to by the British colonists as Ohio Country. Land west of the colonies remained unclaimed, fueling the ensuing conflict over control of the vast territory. The film also explores the role of Native Americans in the conflict, illustrating the complex and often shifting alliances among Indigenous nations, the British, and the French.

Washington’s home at the time was at Ferry Farm in Fredericksburg, preceding his eventual domicile at Mount Vernon. Eager for military glory, he volunteered for a dangerous mission to Ohio Country to deliver an ultimatum to the French. The mission was a survivalist’s challenge and what was sought was not accomplished. However, based upon his demonstrated bravery, Washington was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and sent back to the frontier for further maneuvers. The remainder of the film traces his military career through 1755, in which Washington proves instrumental in navigating the epic battle near the Monongahela River in Pennsylvania. At this point, he became a well-known hero across the American colonies and Europe. The film’s conclusion sets the stage for Washington’s future importance, a trajectory foreshadowed throughout the movie.

At times, the film plays more like a history lesson than a traditional drama. If American history interests you and you are not put off by multiple battle scenes, you likely will find the movie both educational and enjoyable. While the battle scenes are well presented, suspenseful and interesting, I suggest caution with younger children given the violent nature of the depiction of war. While not gratuitous, the scenes of fighting are graphic. They are a fundamental part of the story, displaying the complicated moral and strategic decision making which led to the ultimate formation of our country. The movie displays Washington’s role in some of these consequential decisions as well as his learning process after early failures in the ongoing conflict.

One of the movie’s strengths is that it devotes attention beyond the battles themselves to Washington’s relationships with the men and women around him, showing how those interactions helped shape his development as a leader. From what I’ve been able to learn, the script is generally faithful to the broad historical record. As with most historical dramas, the film takes necessary liberties to depict Washington’s formative years, tracing his journey from an obscure surveyor to a Virginia militia officer and, ultimately, to one of the most influential figures in American history.

Strong performances from the principal cast, combined with a well-crafted script that brings this pivotal period to life, make this an engaging and worthwhile historical drama.