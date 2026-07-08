Summer Safety Initiatives Shared by Local Committee

By By the F.C. Transportation

Advisory Committee

With school out for the summer, Falls Church City residents can expect to see more children and teenagers using the city’s streets, sidewalks, trails, and crosswalks. Whether walking to a park, biking, or learning to drive, young residents will be sharing the road with motorists, cyclists, and visitors. Summer also brings increased landscaping activity, construction work, and fully leafed trees that can obstruct sightlines and reduce visibility.

The City is also launching its Shared Mobility Devices Pilot Program, which will introduce rental scooters throughout Falls Church City. These devices add another mode of transportation to an already busy network of roads and trails, requiring riders and drivers alike to remain alert.

With summer in full swing, the Falls Church City Citizens Advisory Committee on Transportation (CACT) is encouraging residents to review the laws and safety practices that help everyone stay safe.

Virginia Law Requires Drivers To Stop

Under Virginia law, motorists must stop – not yield – for pedestrians in:

Clearly marked crosswalks.

Unmarked crosswalks at intersections.

Intersections where the speed limit is 35 mph or less.

Drivers must remain stopped until the pedestrian has safely cleared their lane and the adjacent lane. These rules apply throughout Falls Church, where no posted speed limit exceeds 35 mph and most residential streets are limited to 20 mph.

A Timely Conversation With Children

Summer is a good opportunity for parents to discuss traffic safety with their children. Helmets are required for riders age 14 and younger, and children under 14 operating Class 3 e-bikes or self-propelled electric bikes must be supervised by an adult age 18 or older.

Key safety reminders

For Drivers:

Follow the law

Come to a complete stop at stop signs.

Allow pedestrians to fully clear crosswalks before proceeding.

Do not accelerate through yellow lights.

Observe the city’s 20 mph residential speed limits.

Never use a handheld mobile phone while driving.

Park legally and avoid blocking visibility near intersections and crosswalks.

For Cyclists and Scooter Riders:

Ride on the right side of the road and follow traffic laws.

Stop at stop signs.

Wear a helmet, regardless of age.

When using sidewalks, crosswalks, or shared-use paths, remember that cyclists are treated as pedestrians under local regulations.

On the W&OD Trail, announce when passing walkers or slower riders.

Observe the trail’s 15 mph speed limit and remember that powered vehicles are generally prohibited.

For Pedestrians:

Stay aware

Put phones away while crossing the street.

Make eye contact with drivers when possible.

Stay alert for bicycles, scooters, and turning vehicles.

Shared Responsibility for All

Falls Church’s transportation network is increasingly multimodal, with pedestrians, cyclists, e-bike riders, scooters, and motorists all using the same public space. Safety depends on each person understanding the rules and exercising patience.

As CACT members often remind residents, slowing down is one of the most effective ways to prevent serious crashes. The time gained by speeding between traffic lights, stop signs, or speed humps is minimal, while the potential consequences can be severe.

Residents with transportation concerns or ideas are encouraged to participate in CACT’s monthly meetings, held on the second Wednesday of each month, and to work with the city’s Public Works, Planning, and Parks departments to support continued improvements in safety throughout Falls Church.