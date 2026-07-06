Ayers Variety & Hardware to Close After Nearly Eight Decades in Westover

ARLINGTON — Ayers Variety & Hardware, a longtime fixture in Arlington’s Westover neighborhood, will close later this month, ending a nearly 78-year run serving generations of customers.

Owners Kristy and Keith Peterkin announced the decision in a social media post, saying the store’s lease expires July 31. The siblings said they spent the past year searching for a buyer and remained in negotiations through late June but were ultimately unable to find someone willing to take on the financial and operational demands of running the family business.

Founded in 1948 by John Ayers, the hardware and variety store became known for carrying hard-to-find items, knowledgeable customer service and its role as a neighborhood gathering place. The Peterkin family has owned the business since 1977, continuing traditions that included hosting Santa Claus during the holidays, supporting the annual Westover Easter egg hunt and assisting customers with everything from home repairs to gardening projects.

In their farewell message, the owners thanked the community for its decades of support, recalling how neighbors rallied around the store after a devastating 2019 flood, helped sustain the business during the COVID-19 pandemic and offered comfort following the deaths of their parents. They also reflected on employing generations of local families and described Westover as “a special place” that they will deeply miss.

The store is expected to close by the end of July. No plans for the future of the Washington Boulevard storefront have been announced.