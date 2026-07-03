The World Came to America. Did We Really Notice?

This summer, as America cel-ebrates its 250th birthday, the world also came to watch us. The FIFA World Cup has become far more than a sporting event. It has become a mirror, reflecting not only the country we are but the country we continue striving to become. For a few remarkable weeks, millions of visitors have filled American streets wearing jerseys from nations separated by oceans, languages, religions, and politics. Yet inside stadiums and city squares, those differences have become reasons to celebrate rather than divide.

For 250 years, this nation has wrestled with the promise con-tained in its founding documents. We have never fully achieved the ideals of liberty and equality, but each generation has pushed the country closer to becoming what it claimed to be in 1776. The American story has never been one of perfection. It has been one of expanding opportunity, broadening rights, and extending the promise of freedom to more people.

Perhaps no country has cap-tured that spirit more beautifully than Cape Verde.



With a population of just over half a million, the island nation arrived at its first World Cup with little expectation beyond com-peting. Instead, it became one of the tournament’s greatest stories, advancing to the knockout stage and proving that belief can over-come almost any odds. For Cape Verde, simply standing among the world’s elite became a victory worth celebrating.



Then came the moment that reminded me what this tourna-ment is really about.

After one of the biggest per-formances of his career, goal-keeper Vozinha became emo-tional while explaining that his mother could not attend because of visa complications. For all the joy surrounding the greatest moment of his career, the seat he most wanted filled remained empty.

What happened next became my favorite story of this World Cup. People rallied and fans ral-lied. Community members orga-nized. Public officials worked with urgency. Bureaucratic obstacles that often seem impos-sible suddenly became solvable because people decided a mother should be able to watch her son make history. Before long, she was on her way to the United States. That’s what communities do when they’re at their best.



The story was never really about a visa. It was about refus-ing to let paperwork become the final chapter. It was about strang-ers deciding someone else’s joy mattered enough to act. At a time when immigration and borders dominate political debate, it became a reminder that compas-sion can exist alongside security and that welcoming people does not diminish a nation. It strength-ens us.



For me, that became the defin-ing image of America’s 250th birthday.



It is also the America much of the world has experienced during this tournament. Despite concerns surrounding visas and political rhetoric before kickoff, host cities have welcomed visi-tors with remarkable enthusiasm. Whatever our disagreements may be, ordinary Americans have reminded the world that hospi-tality remains one of this nation’s greatest strengths.



The World Cup asks remark-ably little of those who play it. Once the whistle blows, effort, discipline, teamwork, and heart become the only things that mat-ter. Winning matters, but so does losing with dignity. Somewhere along the way, we have begun to lose sight of that distinction.



Competition has always fueled America’s success. It has driv-en innovation, entrepreneurship, scientific discovery, and athletic greatness. Increasingly, however, too many of our disagreements have become contests of humil-iation rather than ideas. Political opponents become enemies, and success is measured not by what we build together but by howcompletely we defeat the other side.



The World Cup offers a dif-ferent example. Nations celebrate simply qualifying because rep-resenting your country on the world’s biggest stage is itself an achievement. There is dignity in competing, even if you never lift the trophy. Not everyone embraced that spirit.



Following Iran’s elimination from the tournament, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said he was glad the team was leaving the United States and joked that he had “danced a happy dance.” Whatever one’s views of the Iranian government, there is a difference between opposing a regime and celebrat-ing the defeat of athletes.



A soccer team is not a govern-ment, and a player’s jersey is not a political manifesto.

The World Cup reminds us that fierce competition and mutu-al respect can exist at the same time. Players battle for ninety minutes, then exchange jerseys, embrace, and congratulate one another. Patriotism does not require humiliation. Loving your own country has never depended on celebrating another nation’s disappointment.



Perhaps that is why the story of Cape Verde has stayed with me more than any scoreline or trophy.

Years from now, few people will remember every goal scored during this tournament. They will remember a small island nation reaching the knockout stage against overwhelming odds. They will remember a goalkeeper whose greatest wish was simply for his mother to be there. And they will remember a communi-ty that refused to let paperwork stand in the way of one of life’s most meaningful moments. It wasn’t just a soccer story. It was an American story not because it happened here, but because people chose compassion over division.



As America marks its 250th birthday, that may be one of the most important lessons this tour-nament has to offer. One absence during this remarkable summer, however, is impossible to ignore. As America celebrates its 250th birthday, Washington, D.C., the nation’s capital will not host a single World Cup match.



No one should pretend the rea-sons are simple. Stadium financ-ing deserves serious debate, and taxpayers should always question public investment in profession-al sports venues. But this was never simply another sporting event. This was the FIFA World Cup arriving during one of the most significant anniversaries in American history.



Imagine supporters from every corner of the globe walking the National Mall before heading to a World Cup match. For a few unforgettable weeks, Washington could have introduced millions of visitors not only to American history, but to the ideals that continue to define it. Instead, one of the greatest opportuni-ties of America’s 250th birthday belonged to other cities.



While fans traveled across the country to follow their nation-al teams, millions of Americans gathered much closer to home for parades, cookouts, concerts, and fireworks celebrating 250 years of independence. In many ways, those local celebrations and the World Cup honored the same idea: freedom is best celebrated together.



Maybe that is the lesson this remarkable summer has been try-ing to teach us.

The World Cup reminds us that we can compete fiercely without losing our humanity. We can love our country without diminishing another. We can wel-come the world while remaining proud of who we are.

As fireworks illuminate the sky this Independence Day, I won’t remember every score or every tro-phy. I’ll remember a small island nation called Cape Verde standing proudly among the world’s best. I’ll remember a goalkeeper whose greatest wish was for his mother to witness the defining moment of his career. And I’ll remember a com-munity that came together to make sure she did.

Those moments remind us that the true measure of a nation is not found only in its military strength, economic power, or political victo-ries. It is found in the compassion it shows, the confidence it carries, and the generosity it extends to others. For 250 years, America has been a work in progress. That journey continues. If the first 250 years have taught us anything, it is that our greatest strength has never come from closing ourselves off from the world. It has come from having the confidence to welcome it.

Perhaps, at 250 years old, America should stop and watch itself, not through politics, but through the world’s game.

It might like what it sees.